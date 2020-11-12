Hersheypark Christmas Candylane kicks off Friday, featuring more than 5 million lights

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The sweetest place on earth gets even sweeter during the holidays. Hersheypark Christmas Candylane begins Friday.

A record of more than 5 million lights will be sparkling throughout Hersheypark. The park’s team decided if there was ever going to be a year that needed some extra cheer, it would be this one.

All of Santa’s reindeer are already at the park’s stables.

“Donder means thunder, and Blitzen means lightening, and Santa puts thunder and lightening at the back of the herd to keep the rest of them moving faster,” said Denise Snyder, the supervisor of ZooAmerica who has been managing the stables for more than 20 years.

Families can learn about the magical animals, before hopping on the more than 35 open rides.

“Inside Laff Trakk, our indoor glowing coaster, we have huge trees, and one of my personal favorites is riding Skyview, which goes over Spring Creek while our amazing NOEL light show is choreographed to music,” said Quinn Bryner, the director of public relations at Hersheypark.

Children can also take socially distanced photos with Jolly Old Saint Nick. They can drop off letters with a return address to get a response.

As you’re enjoying the holiday decor, you can’t forget about food.

New this year is a cranberry glazed king size donut, as well as a Christmas Cookie Bucket, with snickerdoodles, sugar cookies and ginger snaps.

Savory options and old favorites will be available too.

“Of course we have our simply hot chocolate bar coming back again,” said Rob Gordon, the director of food and beverage at Hersheypark.

Christmas Candylane runs select days Friday through January 3.

“We’re open Fridays 5-9, and Saturdays and Sundays 2-9, and then after we go daily, that’s 5-9 as well,” said Bryner.

Hersheypark has information about the COVID precautions it’s taking on its website.

Tickets are available at a discount until Friday.