HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — For many residents of the Midstate or even of Pennsylvania, having unlimited access to amusement parks around the state by way of a season pass is a must-have for the spring and summer seasons.

When it comes to Hersheypark, the season pass offerings can be overwhelming. Between the type of pass, the benefits, to add-ons, it can get almost confusing to pick which pass is right for you and your family.

abc27 has created a guide to help you pick the season pass and add-ons that are right for you and your family.

There are three tiers of season passes that are available for purchase from the park. Each pass has its own price point and unique set of perks that accompany each pass. The three tiers are Bite Size, Full Size and King Size season passes.

Bite Size

The bite-size pass is great for families who plan on going to the park maybe once or twice during the year. According to Hersheypark, it gives a taste of season pass holder perks.

The perks with a Bite Size Season pass are:

Unlimited visits during all four seasons when the park is open

Unlimited ZooAmerica Visits

50% off of general parking.

This pass is the cheapest option and more information regarding it can be found here.

Full Size

Prior to 2020, Hersheypark only had one type of pass. The full-size pass is the equivalent of that previous season pass.

This pass gives many more perks compared to the Bite Size Season Pass. The perks of this pass include:

Unlimited visits during all four seasons when the park is open

Unlimited ZooAmerica Visits

Free Parking

Access to a Season Pass Parking Lot

15% off Food, Drink, Retail, and Games

1-hour early access

Year-round events

20% Discount on Hersheypark Tickets

Monthly Rewards Program

$5 off Dark Nights addon

This pass has a price value that is higher than the Bite Size Pass. More information can be found here.

King Size

The King Size Pass is what Hersheypark calls their best-valued pass. The most expensive, this pass gives you more benefits that the Bite Size and Full Size passes do not get.

The King Size Pass comes with the following perks:

Unlimited visits during all four seasons when the park is open

Unlimited ZooAmerica Visits

Free Parking

Access to a Season Pass Parking Lot

15% off Food, Drink, Retail, and Games

1-hour early access

Year-round events

35% Discount on Hersheypark Tickets

Monthly Rewards Program

$5 off Dark Nights addon

Free all-year drink plan

2 Free Hersheypark Tickets

King Size Season Pass swag bag

Invitation to ride Wildcat’s Revenge before it opens to the public

This is the most expensive of the passes offered. More information can be found here.

Season Pass Add-Ons

Besides the perks, Hersheypark Season Pass Holders have the option of buying multiple add-ons to enhance each visit you make to the park.

All Summer Dining Plan

This is a fan favorite! This add-on allows for two meals to be enjoyed anytime you visit the park. The food plan is only at select locations throughout the park. Drinks are not included and can be used from April 1 to Sept 10, 2023.

All-Year Drink Plan

If you are a King Size Season Pass holder, this add-on is automatically included in your pass. This plan allows you to receive unlimited free refills every 10 minutes at any restaurant or fountain soda at any Pepsi Fast Sill location.

Bite or Full-Size Pass Holders who purchased the Season Pass cup separately can pick up their cup at Guest Services inside the front gate, Ticketing Services, or HPGO.

Season Pass All Year Fast Track

The park has limited quantities of these available. Receive one Fast Track Unlimited each visit and skip the regular line on participating attractions all year long. This does not include Dark Nights Fast Track.

Season Pass All Year Photo Pass

Take home fun memories of you and your family and friends on one of the park’s many rides. This includes an online album with digital access to share and download all of your ride and photographer photos taken at the park