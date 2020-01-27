High water flows over dam at site of Orrs Bridge replacement project

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — High water that went over a dam at the site of the Orrs Bridge replacement project did not compromise new work, according to a Cumberland County spokeswoman.

Orrs Bridge runs over the Conodoguinet Creek in Hampden Township.

On Sunday, contractors pumped out water from the work zome area.

Beams on the bridge will be set on January 29th. Workers will then clean the stream.

Construction started last year. The current bridge is old and has some structural problems.

The project is scheduled to be completed in October 2020.