PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The state of Pennsylvania has many geographical features that make it very unique. Between deep valleys and high mountains, the state features many wonders of nature’s beauty.

Pennsylvania has many mountains, but which ones are the tallest?

The Allegheny Mountain range is one of the longest ranges in the state. The entire stretch extends southwestward for more than 500 miles from north-central Pennsylvania all the way into southwestern West Virginia.

This is where you will find the highest mountain in the state: Mount Davis.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The mountain is at an elevation of 3,213 feet and is located in Elk Lick Township, Somerset County. According to the Peak Seeker, the mountain is the highest natural point in the state and can be reached either by car or walking trail.

Blue Knob is a dome-shaped mountain that is only 67 feet shorter than Mount Davis at 3,146 feet and is located in Bedford County. Blue Knob is also the highest skiable mountain in Pennsylvania, according to the ski resort website.

A few other mountains that are considered the tallest in Pennsylvania are:

Mountain Height Schaefer Head 2,950 feet Bald Knob 2,930 feet Ritchey Knob 2,865 feet North Knob 2,693 feet Mount Ararat 2,638 feet Cedar Mountain 2,543 feet Big Mountain 2,458 feet

According to Uncovering PA, the forested hillsides of Mount Davis provide a view of the surrounding countryside. There is an observation tower that stands more than 50 feet above the highest point in PA and provides a commanding 360-degree view.