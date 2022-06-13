(STACKER) — From the moment they arrive on campus, today’s high school students are inundated with messages about the importance of receiving a college education. They hear it from their guidance counselors, teachers, parents, family members, neighbors, and coaches. While graduation from a four-year college can certainly work wonders for students’ future careers, it’s not necessary for all fields — something admissions officers and guidance counselors sometimes fail to mention.
To find the highest paying jobs that don’t require a college degree, Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all jobs that don’t require higher education. All professions that listed a high school diploma, some college education (without a degree conferred), postsecondary nondegree award, or no formal education requirements for entry-level positions were considered. Jobs that didn’t list any entry-level education requirement were excluded, as were job titles that grouped several positions together. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage.
Keep reading to discover the highest paying jobs in Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA that don’t require a college degree.
You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Harrisburg
#50. Transportation inspectors
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $53,440
– #87 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,620
– Employment: 25,070
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($112,260)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($111,930)
— Anchorage, AK ($108,140)
#49. Private detectives and investigators
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,310
– #64 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,970
– Employment: 28,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Jackson, MI ($93,360)
— Bakersfield, CA ($91,080)
— Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR-MO ($87,760)
#48. Maintenance workers, machinery
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $54,320
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,570
– Employment: 57,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Savannah, GA ($76,260)
— Cedar Rapids, IA ($70,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($69,980)
#47. Mobile heavy equipment mechanics, except engines
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,220
– #187 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,280
– Employment: 145,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($86,740)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($82,520)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,470)
#46. Postal service mail carriers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,280
– #44 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,370
– Employment: 335,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Modesto, CA ($57,160)
— Bismarck, ND ($57,090)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($56,820)
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Harrisburg
#45. Millwrights
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,300
– #120 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,260
– Employment: 39,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,580)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($80,780)
#44. Computer user support specialists
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,400
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,570
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,650
– Employment: 654,310
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($90,480)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($76,920)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,510)
#43. Heating, air conditioning, and refrigeration mechanics and installers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,500
– #123 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,150
National
– Annual mean salary: $54,690
– Employment: 356,960
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($78,020)
— Fairbanks, AK ($76,750)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($71,710)
#42. Real estate sales agents
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,600
– #178 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,480
– Employment: 175,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Midland, TX ($100,060)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($99,880)
— Worcester, MA-CT ($93,400)
#41. Postal service clerks
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $55,900
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 150
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,210
– Employment: 79,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($59,410)
— Florence, SC ($59,360)
— Monroe, MI ($59,320)
You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
#40. Industrial machinery mechanics
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,210
– #279 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 750
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,780
– Employment: 373,090
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,900)
— Lake Charles, LA ($85,360)
— Anchorage, AK ($82,890)
#39. Advertising sales agents
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,400
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 220
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,540
– Employment: 96,660
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,840)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,720)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($83,050)
#38. Water and wastewater treatment plant and system operators
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,520
– #109 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 300
National
– Annual mean salary: $52,320
– Employment: 121,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,980)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($92,370)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($87,990)
#37. Electrical and electronics repairers, commercial and industrial equipment
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $56,980
– #200 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,230
– Employment: 50,780
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($87,890)
— Fresno, CA ($86,230)
— Fairbanks, AK ($85,640)
#36. Hearing aid specialists
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,100
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $59,960
– Employment: 10,790
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($75,130)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($73,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($72,300)
You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area
#34 (tie). Lodging managers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,590
– #150 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,770
– Employment: 35,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($121,090)
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($111,410)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($99,600)
#34 (tie). Telecommunications equipment installers and repairers, except line installers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $57,590
– #240 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $60,350
– Employment: 172,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($88,140)
— Fairbanks, AK ($84,690)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($80,570)
#33. Crane and tower operators
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $58,230
– #103 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,270
– Employment: 43,400
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($131,160)
— Syracuse, NY ($103,350)
— Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV ($99,990)
#32. Construction and building inspectors
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $58,620
– #220 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,480
– Employment: 117,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New Haven, CT ($121,510)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($107,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($106,190)
#31. Tool and die makers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $58,710
– #55 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,150
– Employment: 63,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($75,920)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($72,510)
— Santa Rosa, CA ($71,910)
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
#30. Brickmasons and blockmasons
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $59,040
– #81 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $61,430
– Employment: 55,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($95,980)
— Decatur, IL ($92,670)
— Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ ($89,340)
#29. Court reporters and simultaneous captioners
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $59,240
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $65,240
– Employment: 12,300
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,910)
— Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($100,060)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,120)
#28. Stationary engineers and boiler operators
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $60,210
– #88 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 80
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,510
– Employment: 29,820
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($106,300)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,930)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,740)
#27. Chefs and head cooks
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $60,810
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $56,920
– Employment: 129,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Leominster-Gardner, MA ($81,020)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,600)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($79,430)
#26. Sales representatives of services, except advertising, insurance, financial services, and travel
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $61,920
– #258 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $71,110
– Employment: 1,026,390
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,810)
— Boulder, CO ($101,630)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($97,360)
You may also like: Closest national parks to Harrisburg
#25. Food service managers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $62,480
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 440
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,970
– Employment: 210,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Trenton, NJ ($91,320)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($89,860)
— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($87,750)
#24. Correctional officers and jailers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $62,570
– #41 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 860
National
– Annual mean salary: $53,420
– Employment: 392,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($96,580)
— Salinas, CA ($89,100)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($86,260)
#23. First-line supervisors of office and administrative support workers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $62,600
– #104 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,380
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,380
– Employment: 1,443,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,050)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($79,520)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($78,430)
#22. First-line supervisors of production and operating workers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $64,390
– #283 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,330
– Employment: 629,420
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Baton Rouge, LA ($98,170)
— Lake Charles, LA ($97,910)
— Norwich-New London-Westerly, CT-RI ($90,410)
#21. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $64,620
– #286 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,220
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
You may also like: How Harrisburg feels about climate change
#20. Electricians
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $64,980
– #135 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 990
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,310
– Employment: 650,580
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,900)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,090)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($86,600)
#19. Executive secretaries and executive administrative assistants
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $65,030
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 650
National
– Annual mean salary: $66,870
– Employment: 466,910
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($87,760)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,420)
#18. Glaziers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $66,000
– #18 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,950
– Employment: 52,700
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($78,840)
— Salem, OR ($78,000)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($74,990)
#17. Sales representatives, wholesale and manufacturing, except technical and scientific products
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,950
– #188 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,300
National
– Annual mean salary: $72,390
– Employment: 1,242,490
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,280)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($92,660)
— Napa, CA ($92,620)
#16. First-line supervisors of mechanics, installers, and repairers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $68,970
– #284 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,590
– Employment: 526,240
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bremerton-Silverdale, WA ($93,830)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($93,030)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($92,870)
You may also like: How gas prices have changed in Harrisburg in the last week
#15. Property, real estate, and community association managers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $70,080
– #100 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,030
– Employment: 234,680
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($109,540)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($106,420)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($103,610)
#14. Plumbers, pipefitters, and steamfitters
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $71,080
– #52 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 780
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,350
– Employment: 417,620
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,580)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,500)
— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($89,190)
#13. Sheet metal workers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $73,460
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $58,760
– Employment: 122,630
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Fairbanks, AK ($101,150)
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($94,930)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,840)
#12. Insurance sales agents
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $73,690
– #70 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,000
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,340
– Employment: 422,600
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,230)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,470)
— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($95,620)
#11. Telecommunications line installers and repairers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $74,670
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 170
National
– Annual mean salary: $62,250
– Employment: 101,530
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($90,680)
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($90,370)
— Salinas, CA ($88,050)
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor
#10. First-line supervisors of firefighting and prevention workers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,910
– #157 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,270
– Employment: 80,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($171,060)
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,740)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($135,860)
#9. First-line supervisors of construction trades and extraction workers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $75,940
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,080
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,060
– Employment: 665,870
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,820)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($101,210)
#8. Aircraft mechanics and service technicians
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $76,000
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 110
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,470
– Employment: 125,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,470)
— Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD ($86,370)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($85,860)
#7. Detectives and criminal investigators
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $80,470
– #160 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 270
National
– Annual mean salary: $90,370
– Employment: 107,890
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,210)
— Anchorage, AK ($127,070)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($123,460)
#6. Postmasters and mail superintendents
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $82,820
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $81,820
– Employment: 12,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($97,930)
— Phoenix-Mesa-Scottsdale, AZ ($96,450)
— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($94,460)
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Harrisburg metro area
#5. Electrical power-line installers and repairers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $83,610
– #136 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 130
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,060
– Employment: 123,940
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($117,700)
— Salinas, CA ($110,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($109,490)
#4. First-line supervisors of non-retail sales workers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $88,020
– #117 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $92,320
– Employment: 243,920
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Portland-South Portland, ME ($129,860)
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($121,360)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($121,250)
#3. First-line supervisors of correctional officers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $95,860
– #16 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 90
National
– Annual mean salary: $69,750
– Employment: 54,470
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($114,400)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,220)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($112,950)
#2. Transportation, storage, and distribution managers
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $97,740
– #179 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 460
National
– Annual mean salary: $105,580
– Employment: 144,640
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($159,890)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($154,170)
— Trenton, NJ ($144,620)
#1. First-line supervisors of police and detectives
Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA
– Annual mean salary: $106,910
– #72 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 290
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,760
– Employment: 128,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($182,700)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($170,740)
— Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($164,600)
You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Harrisburg, according to Tripadvisor