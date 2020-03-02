Highs continue to rise for the start of the work week, only slightly cooler by week’s end

TONIGHT: A Few Clouds, Not As Chilly. Lo 33. Winds: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny to Start with Mild Conditions. Increasing Clouds, A Shower Possible Late. Warm! Hi 60. Wind SW 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Cloudy, Scattered Light Showers. Hi 59.

High temperatures jumped 10-15 degrees today! We went from a windy and cold Saturday, to a mild and spring-like Sunday! Calmer winds, and our flow originating from the southwest is making the difference in our weather. Tonight will not be as cold either with lows in the lower 30s under mainly clear skies.

Our forecast for Monday should remain mostly dry. Temperatures climb to near 60° for the afternoon. Stray showers will cross through the region on Monday afternoon, but a higher chance for scattered showers will be on Tuesday. Rainfall totals will be on the light side, with only a quarter to three tenths of an inch of rain expected.

-Meteorologist Dan Tomaso