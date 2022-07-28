LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The San Juan Bautista Church’s Hispanic Festival is back on in Lancaster for 2022. The festival is one of Lancaster’s most popular events, bringing the community together at the San Juan Bautista Lancaster Church on Duke Street for delicious Latino food.

The food will represent several Latin American countries, including Columbia and Mexico. The festival, which is the church’s biggest fundraiser of the year, will also have music, bingo, and games.

Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27 Weather Team!

“The sense that you’re not just helping San Juan Bautista. It really is a community event that brings life to this section of town. We’re very pro Lancaster. Obviously we love our city,” said Luis Rodriguez of San Juan Bautista Church.

The festival is on Saturday, July 30 at 425 S Duke St, Lancaster, PA 17602.