HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic Harrisburg mansion dating back to the early 1900s was recently listed for sale for over a million dollars.

According to the listing agent Shannon Clayton, this traditional-style home was first built back in 1921 by former Harrisburg Senator third baseman Dr. Harvey Smith and his wife Dr. Blanche Smith. About 45 years after the home’s construction, it was sold and purchased by the 34th governor of Pennsylvania James Henderson Duff.

This luxuriously spacious 5,257-square-foot home boasts six bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms, according to the listing. In addition to its vast space, the historic home also highlights detailed craftsmanship, which includes ornate moldings, original hardwood floors, and five separate fireplaces.

Additionally, the inside of this mansion shows off a variety of rooms with “breathtaking views that span across the rolling greens, to the Susquehanna River.” Some of these additional rooms include the four-season sunroom and the “Chalet Room”, which is another name for a Study.

The three-story historic home, located on 349 Arnold Avenue, also features a 2.74-acre property that comes equipped with an inground saltwater pool and spa, along with a pool house. According to the listing, the outside of the home also has a small finished patio and a detached four-car garage.

It is important to note that attached to the four-car garage is a 1,500-square-foot carriage house that can be utilized for storage or converted into additional living space.

This historic mansion is part of the Central Dauphin School District and the property was listed by Keller Williams Realty for $1,497,000. The listing agents for the property are Shannon Clayton and Patrick M. Smith.

