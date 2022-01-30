Historic Boiling Springs mill turned apartment building burns overnight

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA (WHTM) – Officials with Cumberland County dispatch tell abc27 a call came in around 11:00PM Saturday night saying the Boiling Springs Mill was on fire. The fire is now under control.

Cumberland County Fire responded to the scene along with other fire departments in the area. The American Red Cross of Greater PA is also on scene.

The 8 unit historic mill converted into apartment homes has been a landmark in the area since 1785.

PHOTO COURTESY: WES PETERSON

