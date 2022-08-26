EPHRATA, Pa. (WHTM) — Join the Smithsonian Magazine in celebrating the nation’s museums, zoos, aquariums, and cultural centers with free admission to the Historic Ephrata Cloister on Saturday, September 17.

The Historic Ephrata Cloister is one of the local museums that will be participating in the event. If you are interested in attending the event, you must download your free Smithsonian Ticket that can be found here.

According to the release provided by the Smithsonian Magazine, the Historic Ephrata Cloister is where the town of Ephrata began in 1732. Nine of the original buildings that were built between the 1740s and the 1800 are preserved and tell the story of the religious community.

There will be guided and self-guided tours. The event will take place on September 17 at the Historic Ephrata Cloister and it will be open from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.