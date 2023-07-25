GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new restaurant and tavern will soon be unveiled inside a recently renovated historic hotel, located in the heart of Gettysburg.

The new Sign of the Buck restaurant and tavern is owned and operated by Gettysburg native and Adams County Historical Society board member, Leslie Magraw, and her Ohio-native husband, Andrew Johnson.

According to Magraw, she and her husband own and operate the historical hotel in the heart of Gettysburg, called the Union Hotel. When this long-time hotel first opened its doors back in 1804 as a tavern and boarding house, it was called the ‘Sign of the Buck’. Later on, during the famous Battle of Gettysburg in 1863, its name had been changed to the ‘Union Hotel’.

Prior to Magraw and Johnson’s 2019 purchase of the historic hotel, it was called the James Gettys Hotel. Since purchasing the building, the new owners have tried to bring the historic past of the hotel back to life.

Today, the four story Union Hotel boasts 12 newly renovated suites for guests to choose from.

“It was a tavern and hotel when it first opened, so we wanted to bring that history back,” Magraw explained. “[Renovating the hotel] was a two-year process and we just wanted to do it right!”

Originally, the Union Hotel featured an art gallery called Lord Nelson’s Gallery, which occupied the first floor of the building. According to Magraw, Lord Nelson’s Gallery recently decided to relocate from the hotel following a new partnership, which left an opening on the first floor by the Lobby. This relocation then prompted the new owners to open a new history-themed restaurant named after the hotel’s original name, Sign of the Buck.

The new Sign of the Buck restaurant and tavern will feature a “carefully curated” seasonal American menu which was created by the owners in conjunction with Executive Chef Brent Golding. According to Magraw, in addition to the food menu, the new Sign of the Buck will also offer a wide selection of world-class beers, ciders, spirits, and cocktails that are named after the many historic businesses of Gettysburg’s past.

It should be noted that help was also provided by the new restaurant’s General Manager, Fairfield-native, Ilsa Chesnick.

“The Chef and I are committed to using local produce and meats in our menu,” Magraw explained. “We really just wanted to do something fresh, local, and healthy for this community.”

The new restaurant and tavern currently have seating for about 100 guests, and in the coming months, the owners plan on unveiling additional seating outside at the front of the hotel and the side. According to Magraw, in addition to new seating, other plans to introduce brunch service in the near future at the Sign of the Buck are currently in the works.

To date, the new owners have created between 30 and 40 new jobs at the new restaurant and tavern.

The soft opening for the Sign of the Buck, which is located at 27 Chambersburg Street in the Union Hotel, is being held on Tuesday, July 25 and the official grand opening is slated for Friday, July 28.

The hours of operation for the new establishment will be:

Sundays – Thursdays // 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Fridays – Saturdays // 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“I am very excited to open – It feels good to bring [the hotel] back to what it was,” Magraw added. “We just really wanted to create a special place for locals and tourists to gather.”