LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A long-time brewing company in Lancaster County recently announced that they will be closing their doors later this month.

Wacker Brewing Company, which is located at 312 Beaver Valley Pike, recently announced that they would be officially closing their doors in the coming days. According to the company’s website, they were first established way back in 1853 and was later revived in 2014.

According to a recent Facebook post, the Wacker Brewing Company will be closing on Sunday, November 5.

“Sometimes the hardest thing and the right thing are the same. That’s exactly what we feel at this moment when we make the bittersweet announcement to you that Wacker’s Roadhouse will be closing our doors on November 5th,” the company posted on Facebook. “There are countless reasons why it’s a difficult decision, the first being because our staff is freakin’ amazing! From the team who helped us re-open the doors in Willow Street almost four years ago, to the team we have today, and of course, the ones who have been with us for the entire crazy ride!”

“Sad to see you go. We loved Wacker’s, and didn’t get there often enough,” one person on Facebook said.

Another person commented “Oh so sad… what an awesome place, so different from the rest! Thank you for the delicious food, cold beer and the wonderful memories, made at your pub!”

The Wacker Brewing Company will continue to honor all of their gift cards until their November 5 closure. According to their announcement, their hours of operation for their last week in business will be:

Wednesday – Thursday // 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday // 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday // Noon to 11 p.m.

Sunday // Noon to 8 p.m.

