COLEBROOK, Pa. (WHTM) — The historic site on 1550 Mt. Wilson Rd., which was home to the long time Twin Kiss ice cream in Colebrook, Pa. is officially being turned into a new ice cream shop called, Colebrook Crossing.

The owners of the soon-to-be, 1,500 square foot Colebrook Crossing is the local Hoover family, who have a deeply rooted background in dairy farming. The family owners are made up of couples Dean and Mary Ann Hoover, and Reid and Diane Hoover.

“We wanted to be a family friendly place that is close to the trail,” said owner, Dean Hoover, who works in sales & design for King Construction. “This place holds a lot of history and we want to continue the tradition.”

The original Twin Kiss closed its doors near the end of the 2020 pandemic – the Hoover’s then purchased the run-down lot in Oct. 2021, according to Dean Hoover.

Colebrook Crossing will initially be offering soft serve ice cream and other grilled and fried food items, such as burgers and hot dogs. According to Dean Hoover, eventually the family plans to offer other ice cream options aside from only soft serve.

Construction of Colebrook Crossing, is on track to be completed in the next 5 weeks, according to owner of GCM Inc. and general contractor, Steve Blount; however, the ice cream shop isn’t set to officially open its doors to the public until sometime in Spring 2023 – with specific hopes of opening in March 2023, according to Dean Hoover.

ABC 27 will keep you updated on the grand-opening of Colebrook Crossing as more information becomes available.