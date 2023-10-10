LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster County Convention Center Authority (LCCCA) recently announced a plan for the public sale of the long time Swan Hotel.

The history of the Swan Hotel on 101-105 South Queen Street dates all the back to the 1740s when a Lancaster County man named Samuel Bethel first purchased the site. Shortly after his purchase, Bethel opened a public house tavern which remained operational until he sold the property in February of 1819, according to documents provided by LCCCA.

Today, the Swan Hotel is known as one of the oldest taverns in Lancaster County.

According to LCCCA, the site of the Swan Hotel was previously owned by the Redevelopment Authority for the City of Lancaster, but the LCCCA has been the current owner for the past 20 years.

“The Swan Hotel has great potential and we’re eager for the right partner to develop it into a thriving community space for future generations to enjoy,” LCCCA Board Chair Sharron V. Nelson said.

According to LCCCA, they decided to move forward with the Swan Hotel’s sale since they felt the timing was right, due to “significant changes” that are happening at the three corners of Vine & Queen Street, such as:

The successes that have transpired at the Southern Market Food Hall Lancaster History’s current project at the Thaddeus Stevens Properties The construction of the Willow Valley’s Mosaic 50+ Community, which is in the planning stages

The newly announced public sale will include the Swan Hotel itself, in addition to the “Air Rights” to adjacent properties at 106 South Christian Street and 10 East Vine Street. The future buyer will also be provided with the findings from the 2023 “Lancaster Convention District Futures Study”, which provides recommendations for the historic property.

According to LCCCA, the public bid process is expected to take about 6 to 12 months until they can find a developer and come to a final sale agreement.

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.