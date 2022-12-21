LITTLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A local landmark was destroyed by fire in Littlestown, Adams County on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

According to Alpha Fire Company Fire Chief Scott Small, the owners of the building and employees were notified by a passerby that smoke was coming from the roof. At that time, the second-floor ceiling fell into the space, which caused the business to fill with smoke.

The barn was built in the late 1800s and housed two businesses, Ma’s General Store, as well as a small sewing alteration business, according to Small. The fire company also said that about a dozen fire departments from three counties in Pennsylvania and Maryland were on the scene for seven hours.

Small also stated the fire company had two rekindles since leaving the scene around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon due to a large number of contents within the building.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal is investigating and a cause has yet to be determined.