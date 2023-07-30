(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Lottery has been a staple in many grocery stores, convenience stores, and in the lives of many residents in the state. But when did it all start? And what is the purpose of the Pennsylvania Lottery?

It started in Aug. 1971 with the enactment of Act 91 of 1971. Money that the Pennsylvania Lottery had earned was initially used to provide property tax relief for Pennsylvania seniors. Lottery-funded programs have grown to include rent rebates, free and reduced-fare transit, and other senior citizen needs.

The first game of the lottery was launched on March 7, 1972. This was a 50-cent ticket requiring weekly drawings for a $50,000 grand prize, with some drawings being up to $1 million. The net revenue from the game doubles the original projection of the game when it was launched.

Fast forward to May of 1975 when the first instant game of the lottery was launched. In 1977, the first numbers game debuts which is called The Daily Number. In this game, players had the choice of selecting their three-digit number and learning if they won by a live, televised drawing.

In the 1980’s A second numbers game called The Big 4 was added. It originally featured one live drawing a week, but then was expanded to seven days a week. In 1986, the Pennsylvania Lottery introduced a game never seen in the United States. Called the Super 7, the first version of the game involves drawing 11 winning numbers from one to 80. Players would then match seven of the 11 winning numbers to win.

They celebrate the 15th anniversary of the lottery in 1987, a televised spin game called Saturday Spin debuts. Each week, five lucky contestants were selected from a pool of finalists that sent in a free ticket. The contestants had the chance to win many prizes between $50,000 and $1 million.

In 1993, the lottery begins to install instant ticket vending machines throughout the commonwealth. In 1995, the Super 7 game is retired and replaced by the Keystone Jackpot, which started at $3 million. By 1998, the lottery had its website and had $10 billion in historical contributions.

The 21st century saw the Powerball make its debut in Pennsylvania in 2002 and saw the addition of midday drawings in 2003. in 2007 the sales begin for the Mix and Match. Mega Millions was introduced to the state in 2010.

In 2012, Gus, the second-most famous groundhog in Pennsylvania, goes into semi-retirement. The PICK 2,3,4 and 5 games are introduced in 2015 and 2018, iLottery was launched, allowing players 18 and over the option of playing online. That same year, game sales set a new record of over $4.2 billion.

In 2020, Powerball and MegaMillions join the iLottery website.

As of Aug. 2022, the Lottery stated they generated a profit of nearly 1.2 billion during the 2021-2022 fiscal year. This is the 11th consecutive year the Lottery has generated more than $1 billion for senior programs.