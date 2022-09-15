CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Borough of Chambersburg announced that residents of Chambersburg who meet the requirements will be able to have their home rehabilitated.

The Town Council and the Luminest Community Development partnered together to re-start the Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program. They were able to secure a $250,000 HOME Investment Partnerships Program Grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) to support the program.

Luminest Community Development has a strong history of affordable housing opportunities in Franklin County and the Borough. They have established a goal of rehabilitating five houses before December 31, 2024.

The Borough Housing Rehabilitation Program was created to help low income and moderate income families to bring their homes to not only comply with local codes, but also make them safe and habitable. program requirements include:

The house to be improved is owner-occupied

The house is located within the limits of the Borough of Chambersburg

The household’s total gross income does not exceed 80% of the area median income

The minimum loan request is $2,000

The house is not a mobile home

To be eligible, you can’t exceed the income limits established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) based on household size.

1-person household 2-person household 3-person household 4-person household 5-person household 6-person household 7-person household 8-person household 80% Income Limit $46,600 $53,250 $59,900 $66,550 $71,900 $77,200 $82,550 $87,850

The following examples of rehabilitation work are listed below: