Home remodeling company crushes donation goal for Marine Corps’ Toy for Tots campaign

(WHTM) — West Shore Home, a home remodeling company, brought Christmas cheer to kids by giving the U.S. Marine Corps $10,000 for its Toys for Tots campaign in the Harrisburg area.

The company raised the money by challenging its employees to donate at least one toy. “We crushed that goal, I gotta tell ya toward the end of our Toys for Tots campaign, our employees came in every day with armfuls of toys at each of our branches,” Kirsten Page, PR director for West Shore Home, said.

“Doing this job is a lot of hours and work at the warehouse sorting toys, marketing trying to collection donations, but doing this is the fun stuff, then using the money and making a kids Christmas come true by giving them a toy,” Edel Catillo, Toys for Tots coordinator, said.

Along with the money, West Shore Home also donated over 27,000 toys to the Marine Corps to distribute.