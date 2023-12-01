HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Shelters across Harrisburg will open their doors to the city’s most vulnerable starting at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Christian Churches United, Grace Methodist Church and Downtown Daily Bread partnered with the Capital Area Coalition on Homelessness to do so during the frigid winter months. The shelters, depending on the location, are open to men, women and non-binary individuals from Dec. 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024.

“There’s people in all kind of circumstances,” Darrel Reinford, Executive Director of Christian Churches United said. “Some have been homeless for a long time.”

Shelters are preparing for more people seeking housing this year compared to last.

“We see new clients coming in every day,” said Bradley Gebhart, United Executive Director of Downtown Daily Bread.

Shelters opening Friday, Dec. 1 include: