(WHTM) — The Lancaster Barnstormers hosted their Pack the Park Event on Saturday, Feb. 5. It is the city’s largest donation event for food, clothing, and personal items.

This year’s edition collected more than 20,000 pounds of products. The items have been distributed to nearly a dozen community groups, including the Lancaster Food Hub and the Crispus Attucks Center.