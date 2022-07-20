YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Tonight’s hometown heroes are celebrating Pennsylvania’s statehood with delicious food. Volunteers made meal boxes at the York County Food Bank on July 20 in honor of “National Pennsylvania Day.”

National Pennsylvania Day was created to recognize Pennsylvania as the second state to join the United States. Other volunteers were packing meal boxes at 14 other food banks across the Commonwealth.

“We’ve only have seven people on staff, so there’s no way we can do that without the volunteers that we have. We did 20,000 hours of volunteer time for all the distributions that we did,” said John Hilliard, board member of the York County Food Bank.

July 20 marks the largest annual day of service for “America 250 PA,” a state commission made to recognize Pennsylvania’s 250th birthday in 2026.