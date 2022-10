(WHTM) — Tonight’s Hometown Heroes are being asked to protect the blood supply by making a donation now.

The American Red Cross is looking for donors to give blood soon to help prevent supplies from dropping ahead of the busy holiday season.

Anyone who decides to give blood during the first three weeks of November will receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.

If you’d like to make an appointment, you’ll have to call 1-800-RED CROSS or go online to redcrossblood.org.