(WHTM) — Tuesday’s hometown heroes are children between the ages of 11 and 18 attending a one-of-a-kind camp.

Camp Lionheart started six years ago thanks to a physician at Penn State Children’s Heart Groups and Ellie’s Heart Foundation. The children attending this free camp have one thing in common, they all have heart disease.

Throughout the weeklong camp, kids will take place in normal activities like swimming, boating, and cookouts. They will also take part in educational sessions like CPR.

“Its a wonderful opportunity to bring them out into the woods and get them away from home because they are sick they don’t get a lot of opportunities like this,” said Saulius Elertas, camp director.

Ellie’s Heart Foundation was created by the parents of Elanor Lilly Ayers who lost her battle with heart disease in 2015. This year, they are honoring her with a butterfly release tonight.