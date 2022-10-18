(WHTM) — Our Hometown Hero got to work during their fall break and instead of going home, 10 Elizabethtown College students stayed on campus to help their community.

The students took part in a service project where they prepared and packaged hundreds of sandwiches for Bethesda Mission’s Mobile Street Mission.

The group also worked to clean the yard at Milagro House in Lancaster.

Elizabethtown College is also donating more than 500 scarves to Bethesda Mission with each scarf representing every freshman that enrolled for the current school year.