Hometown Hero: Friends of the Adams County Library System

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes are selling books and they have plenty. The Friends of the Adams County Library System are hosting a summer book sale with money going to support its library system.

The event takes place every year, except last year due to the pandemic, but that did not stop the public from donating books. In the end, the library has 35,000 page-turners to sell.

“Well because of the pandemic we did not have the book sale and we already had about seven pallets of books in our storage unit,” Sharon Graff, president of the library, said. “And since January, we have been getting about 2,000 books donated a month to the Friends.”

The book sale runs through Saturday, July 31, at Redding’s Auction near Gettysburg.