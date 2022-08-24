CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 24’s hometown heroes are raising money to “Wash Away Alzheimer’s.”

KCA Wealth Management hosted its fourth annual car wash fundraiser outside its office in Camp Hill on Wednesday. The money raised will support Alzheimer’s care, research, and support.

“Personally, my mother has Alzheimer’s. It’s been a terrible disease. Unfortunately, one in three Americans will probably have it in their lifetime, and we want to raise a lot of money to try to support the fight against Alzheimer’s as well as raise awareness,” said Brian Kennedy, President of KCA Wealth Management.

Volunteers from senior helpers and the team money lacrosse club assisted KCA Employees in washing cars. KCA will continue accepting donations to fight Alzheimer’s through the end of the month.