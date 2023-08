FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes provided jobs that made a difference in Franklin County.

Occupaltional Services Inc. teamed up with Washington Township to employ three Franklin County students to maintain and clean up 10 public parks over the summer.

Along with learning on-the-job skills, the students were also paid for their work through state funding.

It was so successful, Washington Township hopes to continue the program for future projects.