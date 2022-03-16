CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes invite you to a tasty fundraiser, where you leave with a unique work of art.

Project Share in Carlisle is hosting the 30th Empty Bowls event on Monday, March 21.

Students with the Carlisle Arts Learning Center and Dickinson College are making 300 bowls by hand. Several businesses are providing homemade soups. Everyone attending picks out their favorite bowls and soups and then takes the bowl home.

Tickets are $35 and proceeds support the Project Share program that helps hundreds of families facing food insecurity.

For more information about the Empty Bowls event, click here.