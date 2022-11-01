PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A Tiny Homes Village for Veterans is getting closer to becoming a reality, all thanks to a donation.

Several Midstate businesses are giving the largest donation yet to the Veterans Outreach of Pennsylvania. A $536,000 donation from Renewal by Anderson, as well as the donation of labor and materials from other local businesses, are going to help build a series of tiny homes and a community outreach center for homeless Veterans.

These donations will help bring hope to those Veterans who have sacrificed for their country.

It is going to take over four-million dollars to bring the tiny home village to fruition. Veterans Outreach says they’re about halfway to their goal and they hope to break new ground next spring.