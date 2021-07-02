Hometown Hero: Inclusive Playground

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are making sure all children have fun at the park with a new inclusive playground at Friendship Park.

Opened on Friday, July 2, in Upper Allen Township, Cumberland County, the playground’s design and building materials provide safety and access to children of all abilities.

Upper Allen Township used state grant money and donations from the Upper Allen Kiwanis and Woman’s clubs to cover the costs.

“As this township grows and matures, we have to make that we have amenities for all residents, from infants to retirees and I think we’re doing that with our park system in the township,” Kenneth martin, board of commissioners president in Upper Allen Twp., said.

Upper Allen Township has a similar inclusive playground at Winding Hills Park North.