(WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown heroes are providing needed comfort to young people in need. Valley Youth House shelters homeless teens across the Commonwealth. Now the non-profit is recognizing both pride month and Juneteenth.

“40% of homeless youth are LGBTQ+ even though they are only 4.5% of the youth population in general. And its similar numbers with the African-American, Latino-American communities,” said Sean McDonald, Valley Youth House.

Valley Youth House was founded in 1973 and has dozens of locations across Pennsylvania, including Harrisburg, York, and Lancaster.