(WHTM) — Our Hometown Hero is filling up cupboards and helping those who are in need.

Water Street Mission kicked off its annual food drive yesterday. The nonprofit organization says that they have seen an increase in the number of people who are coming to their shelter in need of food.

The emergency shelter is currently operating at full capacity, serving more than 15,000 meals a month.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Water Street Mission is expecting this number to balloon over the holiday season, and they need help more than ever before.

“The big reason we’re seeing people coming to us this summer and fall is a lot of the help that was there during the pandemic is now gone. The support from the government, the support in terms of housing around the city,” said Matt Clement, the Director of Marketing at Water Street Mission.

The food drive runs through Dec. 22. If you are interested, you can donate non-perishable food items and deliver them to the mission on South Prince Street or participating businesses across Lancaster County.