HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Whitaker Center in Harrisburg recently honored local women of STEM who are making a mark in their careers or their studies.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

These women are working in the field of science, technology, engineering, and math. A dozen women and one organization were honored at the dinner.

This fundraiser benefits the Whitaker Center’s “Girls in Stem Initiative.” abc27’s Alicia Richards was an emcee at the event.