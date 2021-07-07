Hometown Hero: Winnie Farina

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday’s hometown hero is an inspiration for growing older.

People 30-years younger have a hard time keeping up with Winnie Farina at Central Penn Fitness Center. The Steelton resident attends twice-a-week for a one-hour spin class.

Wednesday, July 7, marks her 90th birthday and the gym celebrated with a party.

When asked if she ever thought she would be enjoying the gym at her age, Farina said “never, yeah? I surprised myself, I do I do, it’s the genes that my parents gave me.”

Farina considered the day to be “very special, especially since my daughter came along to be with me.”

Farina works out with two buddies at the gym. One being an 88-year old with the last name Boyd, who spins and plays tennis. Then there is 81-year-old Miss V, who has run marathons.