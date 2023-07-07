PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — An inmate at a Pennsylvania jail who is a homicide suspect escaped Friday morning, according to police.

Michael Burham mug, via Jamestown Police Facebook

Jamestown Police Department wrote in a Facebook post that Michael Burham escaped from Warren County Prison, where he was locked up for burglary and arson charges. He is also a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Burham was reportedly last seen wearing an orange/white striped jumpsuit, a denim jacket and Crocs. Burham was involved in a kidnapping and carjacking while he was trying to escape authorities, the post says.

Burham is considered to be dangerous, so the public is asked to avoid him and contact authorities if he is seen. An increase in police presence will be in the area until Burham is captured.

“We are asking that if you see Burham, call 911 or the appropriate Law Enforcement Agency having jurisdiction immediately and do NOT approach or try to apprehend him,” police wrote.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The multitude of law enforcement agencies that are looking for Burham include; Warren City Police, Pennsylvania State Police, Warren County EMA, U.S. Forest Service, U.S. Border Patrol, Warren County Sheriff, Chautauqua County Sheriff, Jamestown (NY) Police, Bradford City Police, and Pennsylvania Game Commission.

If anyone has any information on Burham they are asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 716-483-8477.