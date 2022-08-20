TODAY: Hot, Stray PM Shower. Hi 90. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Mild. Lo 68. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Scattered Showers & PM Storms. Hi 82. Winds: Light.

Yesterday we made it to 91 degrees…breaking a 9 day streak of no 90° heat. Today, we’re likely to top out near 90° again with abundant sunshine and light winds. Much like yesterday, we can’t completely rule out a stray shower popping up this afternoon but most areas will stay dry.

A few more clouds will arrive tonight as higher humidity arrives ahead of a cold front. Sunday will start off with just clouds, but there will be an opportunity for storms Sunday afternoon primarily west of Harrisburg initially. As the front makes slow progress and higher moisture moves in from the south, the rest of the area will see some showers and possible a storm Sunday night. Monday will offer our best chance for pop-up storms as the slow-moving front crosses and interacts with higher moisture and instability. Even then though, the day certainly won’t be a washout.

A few more storms are possible Tuesday as a weak disturbance swings through. Behind that, things look pretty quiet for the rest of the week. There are some signs in the long range models of moisture creeping back in toward the end of the week, but for now, lift appears just too weak to get anything going. It will get warmer though and stay moderately humid with highs in the upper 80s as kids head back to school.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo