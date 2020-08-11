Hot and humid again today, maybe a shower

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray Shower. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 72.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms. Hi 92.

Hot and humid weather will continue today and it will likely mark another official heat wave for the region with highs reaching well into the 90s. A front moving through the area could spark off a stray shower later today, but most places will stay dry. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy again, with lows in the 70s.

Today’s front was showing signs of stalling across the area for the remainder of the week to bring daily storm chances. The latest data suggests this front now stalls just to the south of PA. This will still allow for storm chances, but not quite as often or numerous. Overall, best storm chances will be tomorrow afternoon and evening. While Wednesday looks like the most active day, Thursday and Friday could still offer a storm or two, especially for southern counties. At this point, the weekend looks more seasonable and mainly dry. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara