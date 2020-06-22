Hot and humid next 2 days with scattered t-storms

TODAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Humid. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

TUESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms, Humid. Hi 90.

Hot and humid weather will kick off the new week with temperatures soaring to near 90° both today and tomorrow. A disturbance coming through the Commonwealth should be enough of a trigger for showers and t-storms to develop this afternoon and evening. We can expect storms to trigger over the mountains as early as 3 PM before spreading eastward. Small hail and gusty winds are possible with the storms today, especially as they likely form into a line. Widespread severe weather is not expected today, however. Any downpours or t-storms should be waning after sunset. It will be a partly cloudy and muggy night with lows around 70°. Tomorrow looks like a repeat of today. High humidity will be the rule with afternoon and evening t-storms. Localized heavy rain should be the primary threat again tomorrow.

Wednesday will start off muggy and murky with temperatures still climbing into the upper 80s. The humidity will decrease throughout the day and it should stay dry. Thursday and Friday look more comfortable and calm as a pleasant way to end the week. Highs near 90° return by next weekend with a few pop-up storms returning again too. All-in-all, a typical summertime week for these parts.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara