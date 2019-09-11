Hot and humid today and tomorrow, limited rain threat

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid, Late Day T-Storm. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy, Muggy, Stray Shower. Lo 71.

THURSDAY: Partly Sunny, Stray Shower/T-Storm. Hi 90.

Yesterday was certainly summer-like with highs reaching the mid-80s in many places and today will be even warmer. The heat intensifies today as an upper-level high strengthens overhead. High temperatures are likely to reach the lower 90s. This is not a record but it will be over 10 degrees above the seasonal normals. As a weak disturbance crosses late in the day, some showers and t-storms could develop. Coverage will be very limited on radar, however, with severe weather not expected. Most of the day will be sunny and hot with any rain holding off until after 5pm. With a front lingering nearby Thursday, some stray showers and t-storms will persist tomorrow, but the chance of rain both days looks limited. Highs tomorrow will likely reach near 90 degrees once again.

A big change will be felt by Friday as an east wind ushers in stubborn, low-level clouds. This should hold temperatures in the mid-70s. An approaching front Saturday will spark some stray showers, but even then rain is not a guarantee. In fact, most may get by without any rain. Sunday appears to be the drier of the two days this weekend with highs a few ticks above average in the low 80s. The warmth and mainly dry weather look to continue into much of next week. Enjoy it this (perhaps) last blast of summer!

