Hot and humid today, daily storm chances the rest of the week

TODAY: Hot & Humid. Hi 94.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 72.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 94.

The heat and humidity returned in full force yesterday with an official high of 91° at Harrisburg International Airport. High pressure overhead today will pump more heat and humidity into the region and keep the weather rather quiet. Expect high temperatures in the mid-90s, warmer than yesterday, and heat index values approaching 100° this afternoon. Tonight will be mostly clear and muggy. Lows will be in the 70s.

Even with more heat and humidity this week, we may get a slight break with the help from a few downpours and t-storms. A few storms may pop Tuesday afternoon as a weak front approaches from the west. The middle and end of the week look most unsettled as this front stalls nearby. The combination of heat and humidity will allow each day to feature some t-storm chances beginning Wednesday. While eastern parts of the region have seen plenty of rain, western counties are still relatively dry for this time of year. Despite scattered storm chances each day, no days are expected to be washouts. Temperatures will remain above average with high humidity until this front clears the area, which doesn’t appear will happen until next weekend. Storm chances look to stick around into Saturday and Sunday. Again though — no guarantee for rain this week. Just daily hit-or-miss storm chances.

In the meantime, find a pool or air conditioner to stay cool as temperatures stay stuck in the 90s for the next several days and we endure yet another very hot stretch this summer!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara