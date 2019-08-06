Hot and humid today with a few afternoon/evening t-storms

TODAY: Hazy, Hot, & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 70.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered PM T-Storms; Best Chance This Week. Hi 90.

As expected, yesterday stayed mainly dry across the region. We won’t be able to say the same for today, however. Today kicks off a potential heatwave and unsettled 3-day stretch for Central PA. Expect hazy sun and humid conditions today with stray t-storms developing this afternoon and evening. Highs today will be near 90 degrees. Any t-storm activity should die down once the sun sets. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows around 70 degrees.

The best chance for t-storms appears to be Wednesday as a cold front marches through the Commonwealth. A few t-storms may be strong or severe during the afternoon with downpours and gusty winds. Thursday will also feature a stray shower or t-storm, likely late in the day before the front finally clears the region. Both tomorrow and Thursday could see high temperatures reach 90 degrees. It appears another hot stretch is likely this week…but change is coming!

For the end of this work week and next weekend, signs are pointing toward somewhat of a cooling trend with highs staying below the middle 80s and plenty of sunshine. It appears a less humid air-mass tries to move in for Friday and the upcoming weekend. This could be the coolest stretch of weather since June for Central PA. We will continue to monitor the trends through the end of the week. Stay tuned!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara