Hot and humid weather continues, pop-up t-storms possible

TODAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 93.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

WEDNESDAY: Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 93.

Yesterday was a perfect late summer day if you like things hot! It wasn’t that humid yesterday either, as high of 91° was officially reported. The heat is here to stay this week and the humidity will ramp back up today. Along with it comes the threat of some pop-up storms too.

The most intense heat this week will come today and tomorrow as highs soar into the low to mid-90s. The humidity will ramp up too, which will drive heat indices closer to 100° each afternoon. Thunderstorm coverage over the next few days looks spotty at best with not much of a trigger, but storm chances do increase late in the week as a front moves through the Great Lakes. Just enough energy will be available to trigger a storm or two each afternoon through Friday, but nothing severe is expected.

The front will drop south and stall over our area this weekend, keeping the risk for showers and t-storms going through Monday. While it won’t rain at all times this weekend, winds throughout the atmosphere will be very weak and moisture will remain high, so slow-moving downpours can be expected. This pattern doesn’t look to break until the middle of next week. Highs this weekend dip into the mid-80s but it will stay humid. We are also watching the tropics for a system that may enter the western Gulf next week and then move into the Central U.S. This could affect our region with some tropical moisture along a front by Tuesday. We’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara