Hot and more humid this week, storm chances increase slightly

TODAY: Hot & Humid, Stray Evening T-Storm. Hi 96.

TONIGHT: T-Storms Die Down, Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 74.

TUESDAY: Hot & Humid, Stray PM T-Storm. Hi 90.

The heat wave continues this week with limited rainfall chances each day. However, with slightly more humid conditions, t-storm chances will be slightly higher each afternoon this week than last. Don’t bank on rain though. If you’ve been watering your lawn and gardens, continue to do so. Each backyard will be playing the rainfall lottery this week.

Today will feature another very hot and more humid day with highs likely to eclipse 95 degrees again (we hit 96° yesterday!). A back door cold front from the east could trigger a few evening t-storms later today. Plenty of instability will be available, and while widespread severe weather is not expected, storms are capable of producing brief torrential downpours along with gusty winds and some hail. Only stray afternoon t-storms are expected Tuesday-Thursday, so while some places could get poured on this week, area-wide coverage of storms will be quite limited. Plan accordingly.

The longest streak of 90-degree heat on record is 11 days, and we may challenge that as 90 degree+ heat likely continues right through the end of this week and next weekend. As a trough begins to develop over the Mid-Atlantic next weekend, storm chances will increase and highs may cool off by a few degrees, though it will remain hot and humid. We’ll see if we can break/tie the heat streak, but right now, it’s looking like we could get close! Stay tuned and stay cool of course!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara