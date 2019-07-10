Hot & humid again today, scattered t-storms return for Thursday

TODAY: Mostly Sunny, Hot & Humid. Hi 91.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Muggy. Lo 71.

THURSDAY: Scattered Showers & T-Storms. Hi 85.

Today will be much like yesterday with hot and humid conditions and highs near 90 degrees. It should stay dry without a front nearby, however, some t-storms will likely form west of our region and could drift over our western tier counties later today. Most places will stay dry today and just be sunny and incredibly hot. Tonight will offer partly cloudy skies and muggy conditions with lows in the 70s.

Dry weather comes to an end tomorrow as we await the approach of a cold front. With plenty of heat and humidity in place ahead of it, t-storms are likely to develop by during the afternoon and continue well into the evening. Given stronger dynamics with this system, a few strong to severe storms will be possible with wind and hail the primary threats at this point. Brief heavy rain is also a concern. The rain and storm threat will wind down Thursday night. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-80s, but the humidity will continue to be quite high.

Behind Thursday’s cold front, most of the weekend looks dry! The front itself won’t do a whole lot to our temperatures. In fact, we’re back to near 90 degrees by Friday with only a temporary break from the tropical humidity. By Saturday and Sunday, high humidity surges back into the region. While isolated t-storms are always a threat this time of year, the extended forecast into next week simply look hot, humid, and dry. Pretty typical Central PA July weather. Enjoy the season! Find a pool!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara