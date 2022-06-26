TODAY: Mostly Sunny & Hot, PM Stray Storms NW Of Harrisburg. Hi 90. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mild. Lo 72. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: AM Scattered Showers, Then PM Clearing & Turning Less Humid. Hi 82. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.

As of 7am, very small-scale, isolated showers were moving through the area but should exit over the next few hours. Most of today will be quiet and it will be hot and humid with highs again around 90. A weak disturbance ahead of a cold front could bring a few storms this afternoon but mainly over areas north and west of Harrisburg.

A higher chance of showers exists late tonight into Monday morning as the front gets closer to us. The cold front sweeps east by mid-day Monday, clearing us out for the afternoon and allowing humidity to drop off significantly as northwest winds kick up. High pressure keeps us comfortable through Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 80s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Great sleeping weather!

High temperatures will rebound by Thursday and Friday with highs back in the low 90s. The 4th of July weekend will be slightly cooler but humid and a bit unsettled with scattered storms by Saturday afternoon. The holiday weekend overall won’t be a washout, but will feature daily storm chances — we’ll keep you posted.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo