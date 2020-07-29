Hot weather continues, more unsettled by the end of the week

TODAY: Sunny & Hot, Not As Humid. Hi 92.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Not As Muggy. Lo 68.

THURSDAY: More Humid, Stray T-Storm. Hi 92.

The humidity drops slightly today behind yesterday’s dry front, but highs will hold close to 90° this afternoon. Expect another sunny, hot, and dry day ahead. Drier air will win out for most of the remainder of the week, but recent guidance suggests a front dropping in tomorrow could linger into early Friday with the hope for a couple of raindrops. It will be slightly more humid on Thursday with a stray t-storm possible in the afternoon. The front will slide through Thursday night and linger Friday morning with a light shower or two. Friday afternoon will bring some sun with drier weather for the afternoon and evening.

The weekend will continue to be hot and a tad more humid. Saturday may actually have highs just shy of 90°, while Sunday will have the next best chance for t-storms. There are indications that a broad trough will setup over the Northeast early next week, which could mean increased chances for rain in our area. No matter what, this July will likely end up as the hottest month ever recorded in Harrisburg weather history. Stay cool and stay safe! And here’s hoping Mother Nature brings some much-needed moisture our way soon!

-Meteorologist Brett Thackara