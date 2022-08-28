TODAY: Some AM Clouds, Especially East. Hot & More Humid. Hi 90. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy, Warm & Muggy. Lo 73. Winds: Light.

MONDAY: Hot & Humid, Dry. Hi 92. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Back to the 90s we go! Highs should touch 90 this afternoon as humidity starts to creep back in thanks to a southeast flow. Morning clouds should give way to sun later but it’s not out of the question that a stray shower develops southeast of Harrisburg this afternoon. Tonight looks dry but warm and very muggy with overnight temperatures only dropping into the low to mid 70s.

Heat and humidity continues Monday as we stay dry. The next (and likely only) opportunity for storms will come ahead of a cold front on Tuesday. With decent lift and moisture ahead of the front, there is potential for some heavier and gusty storms mainly during the mid-afternoon through early evening. By Tuesday night, drier air begins to filter in with cooler and less humid conditions Wednesday.

Much more comfortable air awaits us later in the week as highs drop into the low to mid 80s and overnight lows finally dip back to near 60. With Canadian high pressure sitting overtop of us, mostly sunny skies can be expected through at least the start of next weekend. We need rain desperately, but at least more seasonable air to look forward to!

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo