Near record heat today, staying mainly dry through Tuesday

TODAY: Humid, Very Hot, Stray PM Shower. Hi 100. Winds: SW 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear, Muggy. Lo 76.

MONDAY: Hot and Humid, Slight Chance PM Storms. Hi 94. Winds: WNW 10-15 mph.

The high yesterday made it to 97 degrees, and today we may very well hit the century mark for the first time since July 2012. There is the chance for a stray shower or two to develop this afternoon as a weak trough moves over the higher terrain, but most places will stay dry. Otherwise, a scorcher on tap with feels-like temperatures between 100-105.

A weak cold front will drop into the Ohio Valley today, and this will trigger some storms for the northwestern tier of the state by evening. The activity should fizzle out though as it approaches the Mid-state. Expect a very muggy night with overnight lows only falling into the mid to upper 70s.

The cold front will make its passage through the Mid-state Monday. After a very muggy morning, it should turn less humid by the afternoon. However, this front will offer no relief from the heat with highs still expected to reach the mid-90s. We will stay dry right through Tuesday, but storm chances will increase by Wednesday and Thursday as a trough moves into the Great Lakes. The best chance for rain looks to be Thursday afternoon with the next cold front. It will turn less humid by the start of next weekend, though highs will remain close to 90 degrees.

-Meteorologist Adis Juklo