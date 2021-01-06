Pa. House Democrats ask Republican colleagues to demand rioters to stand down

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Wednesday afternoon, demonstrations at the U.S Capitol in Washington D.C. took a turn when protestors stormed the Capitol building.
House Democratic leaders issued a statement calling on their Republican colleagues to demand for rioters at the U.S. Capitol building to stand down, stop assaulting law enforcement officers and respect the rule of law and the constitution.
For numerous weeks, leaders have failed to speak in a unified bipartisan voice that America respects the rule of law, the peaceful transition of power and the will of the voters to decide our elections. From our state Capitol to our nation’s Capitol people have been cavalier with our democracy and now we have violence in an attempt to overturn our elections through force.
We are calling on our Republican colleagues, starting with Speaker Bryan Cutler and Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, to immediately and unequivocally denounce this violence and support the rule of law and the peaceful transition of power. It’s time for all of us to do our part to lead. It’s time for all of us to stand together and urge peace and respect. We demand Republicans will do the right thing and join us today and in days to come to restore the people’s faith in their democracy.House Democratic Leaders