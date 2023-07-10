(WHTM) — It is a sure sign of summer when you begin to see those lightning bugs (or fireflies) glow across the land. But have you ever wondered how these bugs glow, and why?

North Carolina State University says that these insects are not flies or bugs; they are actually soft-winged beetles. These beetles actually produce light, called bioluminescence. According to North Carolina State University, this is relatively rare in living organisms.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fireflies produce this light using special organs in their abdomens, using chemicals called luciferin, as well as enzymes called luciferases, oxygen, and other chemicals. Scientists believe that these insects control the flashing by regulating how much oxygen goes into the organ that produces the light.

Every single species of lightning bug has its own signaling system, according to the university. Males fly around at a certain height during the right time at night and flash a signal unique to their kind. Females sit on the ground waiting for the males. When a female sees one making her species signal, she will then flash one back.

If everything goes right between the male and female, the male will fly down to the female and they will mate.

Most male lightning bugs fly around and do their own thing and signal independently of each other. But some synchronize their flashes when they are many others around. The university says there are two species that do this in North America. These include the Photinus carolinus of the Appalachian Mountains and their Photuris frontalis which can be found in places such as South Carolina.

In both these species, scientists think the males synchronize so everyone has a chance to look for females, and for females to signal males.

The study of these amazing insects is still in its infancy, according to North Carolina State University. Currently, scientists have identified about 170 different species in North America.